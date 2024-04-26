Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1588
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (4)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search