Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (11) VF (24) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (4)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (8)

Wójcicki (3)