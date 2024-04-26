Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1588 "Olkusz Mint" with mark ID. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1588 ID "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
