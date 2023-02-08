Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date "1614" in the legend (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date "1614" in the legend

Obverse Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint" Date "1614" in the legend - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint" Date "1614" in the legend - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date "1614" in the legend. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1614 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Pultorak Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search