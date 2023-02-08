Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date "1614" in the legend (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date "1614" in the legend. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)