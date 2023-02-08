Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date "1614" in the legend (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date "1614" in the legend
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date "1614" in the legend. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3110 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1175 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
