Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Numedux - November 15, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1614 "Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

