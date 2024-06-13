Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

