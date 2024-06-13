Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
