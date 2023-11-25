Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - October 1, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
