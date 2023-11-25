Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

