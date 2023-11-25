Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1618 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
