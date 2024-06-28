Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

