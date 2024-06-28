Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
  • GGN (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (13)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (16)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Tempus (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

