Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place September 12, 2021.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1616 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
