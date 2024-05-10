Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place September 11, 2021.

Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

