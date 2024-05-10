Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1614
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place September 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (12)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Stare Monety (9)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1614 "Krakow Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search