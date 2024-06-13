Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1619 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1619 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1619 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
