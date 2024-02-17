Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,23 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1242 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1159 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search