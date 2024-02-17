Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1242 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1159 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1620 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

