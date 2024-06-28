Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1627 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1627 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387875 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (9)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (12)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (16)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (8)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1627 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search