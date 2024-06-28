Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (8) XF (49) VF (19) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (9)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (16)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (16)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (13)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (9)

Tempus (9)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wu-eL (2)