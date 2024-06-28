Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
