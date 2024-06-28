Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,350. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (9)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (16)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Tempus (9)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1626 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1626 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Pultorak Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search