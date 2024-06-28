Pultorak 1625 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1625 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (6) XF (67) VF (38) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS61 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (12)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (27)

Janas (2)

Katz (2)

Marciniak (22)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (6)

Numisbalt (3)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (15)

Tempus (10)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wu-eL (3)