Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

