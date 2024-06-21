Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
