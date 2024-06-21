Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1624 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

