Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1620
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

