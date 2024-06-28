Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1620
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (7)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (11)
- GGN (1)
- Janas (6)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (19)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (39)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (18)
- Tempus (14)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
