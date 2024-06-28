Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1620 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place April 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (73) AU (9) XF (52) VF (13) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (13) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (18)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (7)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (11)

GGN (1)

Janas (6)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (19)

Niemczyk (3)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Numision (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)

Rare Coins (1)

Rzeszowski DA (39)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (18)

Tempus (14)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wu-eL (2)