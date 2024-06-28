Pultorak 1619 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1619 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3703 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place March 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (58) AU (18) XF (66) VF (8) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (22) PCGS (6)

