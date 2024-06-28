Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1619 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,58 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1619
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1619 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3703 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place March 8, 2017.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
