Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (54) AU (14) XF (43) VF (19) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (7) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (22)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (6)

Janas (3)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (1)

Marciniak (25)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (8)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (8)

Numis.be (2)

Numisbalt (24)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)

Rzeszowski DA (38)

Stary Sklep (12)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (4)

Wu-eL (3)