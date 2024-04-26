Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1142 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1618 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
