Pultorak 1616 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1616 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

