Poland Period: 1506-2020

Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,58 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1614
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
