Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1614 "Eagle" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1614 "Eagle". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Pultorak 1614 "Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
