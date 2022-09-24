Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date error
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,23 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1621 (1611)
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
