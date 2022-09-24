Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date error (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date error

Obverse Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" Date error - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1621 (1611)
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint". Date error. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 23, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1621 (1611) "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1611 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1611 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Pultorak Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search