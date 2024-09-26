Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1632
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1632 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date November 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
11539 $
Price in auction currency 48000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1632 II "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1632 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

