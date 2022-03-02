Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1631
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1631 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7985 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
9380 $
Price in auction currency 36500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1631 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

