1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,14 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1631
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1631 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7985 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
9380 $
Price in auction currency 36500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1631 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
