1/2 Thaler 1631 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1631 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2010.

Сondition XF (4) VF (6) Other filters Coins from collections (3)