Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
44742 $
Price in auction currency 195000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1630 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

