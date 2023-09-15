Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1630 II "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 195,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
