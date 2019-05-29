Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,41 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark HL. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 81,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10623 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2336 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
