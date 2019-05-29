Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark HL. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 81,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
10623 $
Price in auction currency 42000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2336 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1630 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

