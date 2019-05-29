1/2 Thaler 1630 HL "Torun" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1630 "Torun" with mark HL. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 81,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

