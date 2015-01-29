Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1629 II (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (4)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1629 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
18078 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
24420 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1629 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
