Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1629 II (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1629 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1629 II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,41 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1629 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Künker (3)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1629 II at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
18078 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1629 II at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1629 II at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
24420 $
Price in auction currency 18000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1629 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1629 II at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1629 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search