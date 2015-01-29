1/2 Thaler 1629 II (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1629 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

