Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1612 W "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1612 W "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1612 W "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Poland Denar 1612 W at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1612 W at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1612 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search