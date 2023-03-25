Denar 1612 W "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)