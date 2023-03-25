Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1612 W "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
For the sale of Denar 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
