Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1610 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1610 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1610 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1610
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1610 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1610 CWF at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1610 CWF at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland Denar 1610 CWF at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1610 CWF at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Denar 1610 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Denar 1610 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1610 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1610 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search