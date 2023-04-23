Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1610 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1610 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
