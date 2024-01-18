Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1609 W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1609 W "Type 1587-1609" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1609 W "Type 1587-1609" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1609 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 W at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1609 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

