Denar 1609 W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1609 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.

