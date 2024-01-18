Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1609 W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1609 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 1,900. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.
