Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1608 W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1608 W "Type 1587-1609" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1608 W "Type 1587-1609" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1608 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Denar 1608 W at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 22, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1608 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

