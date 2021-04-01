Denar 1608 W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1608 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) No grade (2)