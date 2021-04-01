Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1608 W "Type 1587-1609" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1608
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1608 with mark W. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
