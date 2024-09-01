Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1604 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1604
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1604 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1604 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search