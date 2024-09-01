Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1604 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1604 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1604 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1604
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1604 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Poland Denar 1604 CWF at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Denar 1604 CWF at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Denar 1604 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Denar 1604 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1604 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

