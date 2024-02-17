Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1603 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1603 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
