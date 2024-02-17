Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1603 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1603 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1603 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1603 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

  All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland Denar 1603 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1603 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1603 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
