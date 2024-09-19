Denar 1600 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1600 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition VF (1)