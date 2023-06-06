Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1596 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1596 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 975. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 975 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
