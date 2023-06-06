Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1596 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1596 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1596 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1596 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 975. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 975 PLN
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Denar 1596 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

