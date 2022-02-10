Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1592 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1592 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1592 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1592 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
Poland Denar 1592 CWF at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
813 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland Denar 1592 CWF at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1592 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search