Denar 1589 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1589 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
