Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1589 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1589 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1589 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1589
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1589 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1589 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1589 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 1050 PLN
Poland Denar 1589 CWF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1589 CWF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1589 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

