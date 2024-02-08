Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1588 CWF "Type 1588-1612" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1588 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1588 CWF "Type 1588-1612" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1588
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1588 with mark CWF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 466 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1588 CWF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Denar 1588 CWF at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1588 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1588 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
