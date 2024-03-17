Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1613 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
