Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1613 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1613 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1613 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland Denar 1613 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Denar 1613 at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 900 PLN
Poland Denar 1613 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1613 at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1613 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1613 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
