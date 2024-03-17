Denar 1613 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) No grade (1)