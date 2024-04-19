Denar 1612 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition XF (9) VF (9) No grade (1)