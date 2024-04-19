Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1612 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1612
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search