Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1612 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1612 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1612 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1612
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1612 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland Denar 1612 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1612 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland Denar 1612 at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1612 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1612 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland Denar 1612 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1612 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

