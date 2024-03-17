Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1611 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1611
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1611 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
