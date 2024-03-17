Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1611 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1611 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1611 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1611
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1611 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Denar 1611 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1611 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

