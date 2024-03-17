Denar 1611 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1611 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition XF (4) VF (4) No grade (1)