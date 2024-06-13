Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1610 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1610 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1610 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1610
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1610 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Poland Denar 1610 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1610 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
