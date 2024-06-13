Denar 1610 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1610 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.

Сondition XF (15) VF (14) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (2)

GGN (1)

Marciniak (6)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

WCN (12)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)