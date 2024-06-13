Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1610 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1610
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1610 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520. Bidding took place November 29, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1610 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
