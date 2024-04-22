Denar 1609 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

