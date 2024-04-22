Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1609 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1609
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 320 CZK
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
