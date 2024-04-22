Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1609 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1609 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1609 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1609
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1609 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland Denar 1609 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 320 CZK
Poland Denar 1609 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Numismad - April 15, 2023
Seller Numismad
Date April 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1609 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1609 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

