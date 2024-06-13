Denar 1608 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

