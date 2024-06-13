Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1608 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1608 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1608 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1608
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • WCN (15)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Denar 1608 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1608 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Denar 1608 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1608 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1608 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search