Denar 1608 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1608
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1608 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
