Denar 1607 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1607
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
