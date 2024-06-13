Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1607 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1607 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1607 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1607
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1607 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Denar 1607 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1607 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Denar 1607 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search