Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1606 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1606 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1606 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1606
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1606 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Denar 1606 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1606 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

