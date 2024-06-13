Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1606 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1606
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1606 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
