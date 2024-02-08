Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1605 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1605
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1605 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (3)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1605 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search