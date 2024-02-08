Denar 1605 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1605 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

