Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1605 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1605 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1605 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1605
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1605 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 448 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Poland Denar 1605 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Denar 1605 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Denar 1605 at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1605 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1605 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search