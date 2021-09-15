Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1604 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1604
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1604 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,550. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Сondition
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
