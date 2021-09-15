Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1604 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1604 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1604 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1604
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1604 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,550. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland Denar 1604 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Denar 1604 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
Poland Denar 1604 at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland Denar 1604 at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1604 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1604 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search