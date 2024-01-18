Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1603 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1603 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1603 "Type 1587-1614" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1603
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • WCN (20)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Denar 1603 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Poland Denar 1603 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CZK
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Denar 1603 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Denar 1603 at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1603 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1603 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Denar Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search