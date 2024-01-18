Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1603 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1603
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 3600 CZK
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
