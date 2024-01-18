Denar 1603 "Type 1587-1614" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1603 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

