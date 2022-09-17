Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (2)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
