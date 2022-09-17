Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (4)