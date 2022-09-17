Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 291 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1624 "Łobżenic Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

