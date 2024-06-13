Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

