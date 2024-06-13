Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
