Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2009.

Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1623 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

