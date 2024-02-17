Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (12) VF (12) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (3)

GGN (1)

Janas (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (5)