Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1622
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

