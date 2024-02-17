Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,45 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1622
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1622 "Łobżenic Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
