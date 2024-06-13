Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1613 "Type 1612-1615" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,25 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1613
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lobzenica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1613 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
