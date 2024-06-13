Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1613 "Type 1612-1615" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1613 "Type 1612-1615" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1613 "Type 1612-1615" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,25 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1613
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lobzenica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland Denar 1613 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Denar 1613 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Aurea - April 9, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1613 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Poland Denar 1613 at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Denar 1613 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denar 1613 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

