Denar 1613 "Type 1612-1615" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1613 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lobzenica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,600. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) VF (8) VG (1) No grade (1) Other filters Coins from collections (2)