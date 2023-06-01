Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1598 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1598
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1598 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 434. Bidding took place August 21, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (5)
- GGN (3)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1598 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search