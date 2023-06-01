Denar 1598 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1598 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 434. Bidding took place August 21, 2007.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (1) XF (8) VF (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (5)

GGN (3)

Janas (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rauch (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (4)