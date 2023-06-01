Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1598 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1598 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1598 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1598 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 434. Bidding took place August 21, 2007.

Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 8, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 8, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - October 4, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date October 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - May 26, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland Denar 1598 "Danzig" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Denar 1598 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

